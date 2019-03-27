Sunny, dry weather is going to stick around for a few more days

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Who likes the sunshine! The good news is that it sticks around for a few days. We will continue to enjoy it through Thursday and Friday.
Highs will also increase each day. We will reach the upper 60s tomorrow and the mid 70s Friday.
The first half of the weekend looks great. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday. Rain chances should hold off during the day. Sunday will feature a cold front. That means there is a 30% chance for showers as it moves through. Highs will still be mild though. We will get close to 70° in the afternoon.
Next week brings back the cooler air. We will be in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. There is another rain chance on Tuesday.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
