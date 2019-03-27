Spring weather arrives as we approach mid-week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a messy Monday, the tables will turn for the remainder of the week with pretty Spring weather on tap and a warming trend again.
We struggled on temperaturess today. Highs remained in the 50s for almost everyone. Wednesday will take us back to the low 60s. It will be dry tomorrow and each day after that. We will climb to the upper 60s on Thursday and the mid 70s on Friday.
The start of the weekend looks nice. We will see a mostly dry day Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Sunday will feature a cold front along with some associated rain. At this time it looks like the rain will be fairly light an possibly confined to the morning hours. So certainly no washouts appear to be in the offing at this point. Highs will still be mild though. We will be close to 70°. Cooler air moves back in next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
