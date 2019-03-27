Spring weather arrives as we approach mid-week

The start of the weekend looks nice. We will see a mostly dry day Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Sunday will feature a cold front along with some associated rain. At this time it looks like the rain will be fairly light an possibly confined to the morning hours. So certainly no washouts appear to be in the offing at this point. Highs will still be mild though. We will be close to 70°. Cooler air moves back in next week.