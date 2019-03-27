Special BBQ event coming to Reed Gold Mine in April

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - From the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources: Reed Gold Mine is celebrating another North Carolina treasure with its inaugural Barbecue Festival Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is in conjunction with the traveling exhibit “The Story of Barbecue in North Carolina,” on display at Reed Gold Mine April 2 through June 15. Experience a taste sensation as five local restaurants showcase their gastronomic delights!
Visitors can purchase a ticket to sample barbecue, sides and a drink between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Participating restaurants are Midwood Smokehouse, Queen City Q, The Smoke Pit, Carolina Barbecue Company and Johnny Rogers BBQ and Burgers.
Pitt Master Matt Barry from Midwood Smokehouse will be giving a demonstration and talk about Eastern verses Western barbecue at 12:00 Noon in the visitor center.
Advance adult tickets are $17 and children ages 12 and under are $10. Day-of tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children. All proceeds go to the 501 (c) 3 support group to benefit Reed Gold Mine State Historic Site. Advanced tickets available through event brite – https://goldinebbq.eventbrite.com.
Enjoy a guilt-free day of barbecue, learn the story of barbecue in North Carolina. Colonial explorer John Lawson was served “barbakued” venison, fish and peaches by the Santee Indians. Enslaved men working in pits produced barbecue in the South. Barbecue remains singularly popular today.
The normal tours, walking trails and panning for gold will be available also. The panning fee is $3.21 per pan for ages eight and older.
This wonderful family event will be incredibly educational, fun and delicious!
For additional information, please call (704) 721-4653 or email reed@ncdcr.gov. Reed Gold Mine is located at 9621 Reed Mine Road Midland, N.C. in southeastern Cabarrus County, 12 miles southeast of Concord, 25 miles east of Charlotte, and 18 miles west of Albemarle.
Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site is closed on Sunday, Monday and on major holidays. Admission is free. Reed Gold Mine is part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Division of State Historic Sites, Office of Archives and History.
