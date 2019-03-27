Special BBQ event coming to Reed Gold Mine in April

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - From the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources: Reed Gold Mine is celebrating another North Carolina treasure with its inaugural Barbecue Festival Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is in conjunction with the traveling exhibit “The Story of Barbecue in North Carolina,” on display at Reed Gold Mine April 2 through June 15. Experience a taste sensation as five local restaurants showcase their gastronomic delights!