Several students participate in walkout at Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | March 27, 2019 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 3:55 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Several students participated in a planned walkout at Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte Wednesday.

According to Principal Melody Sears, the students made a decision to participate in the walkout during class time.

Principal Sears says she became aware of the walkout and designated an area on campus for the students to peacefully gather.

Sears says the students who participated will be marked absent from any classes missed.

A message was sent to family members or parents of all students at Northwest School of the Arts Wednesday.

Good afternoon Northwest School of the Arts families. This is principal Sears with a message to inform you that some of our students made a decision to participate in a planned walk out during class time today. I became aware of the student’s planned walk out today and designated a spot on the campus for students to peacefully gather. The students who participated will be marked absent from any classes missed today. Thank you for your support of Northwest School of the Arts.
Principal Melody Sears at Northwest School of the Arts

