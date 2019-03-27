Several students participate in walkout at Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Several students participated in a planned walkout at Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte Wednesday.
According to Principal Melody Sears, the students made a decision to participate in the walkout during class time.
Principal Sears says she became aware of the walkout and designated an area on campus for the students to peacefully gather.
Sears says the students who participated will be marked absent from any classes missed.
A message was sent to family members or parents of all students at Northwest School of the Arts Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.