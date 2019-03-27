Several students participate in walkout at Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte

Good afternoon Northwest School of the Arts families. This is principal Sears with a message to inform you that some of our students made a decision to participate in a planned walk out during class time today. I became aware of the student’s planned walk out today and designated a spot on the campus for students to peacefully gather. The students who participated will be marked absent from any classes missed today. Thank you for your support of Northwest School of the Arts.

Principal Melody Sears at Northwest School of the Arts