Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust purchases 100-acre property filling gap in Uwharrie Trail

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the recent purchase of a 100-acre property in Randolph County that is an inholding in the Birkhead Wilderness Area and houses a half-mile stretch of the historic Uwharrie Trail.
This tract fills one of the only two remaining gaps in the once 40-mile Uwharrie Trail, and is a critical piece of the puzzle for the trails ultimate completion, according to Three Rivers.
Three Rivers Land Trust has been working to reconnect the Uwharrie Trail since the 1990s, and has filled three other gaps in the trail over the past two decades by purchasing two properties, King Mountain and Little Long Mountain, and transferring them to the Uwharrie National Forest. The Land Trust also worked with the NC Zoo Society to conserve an additional tract on High Pine Church Road.
“The Uwharrie Trail has always been a focal area for Three Rivers Land Trust,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “The acquisition of this property is a significant achievement in the effort to reach the goal of fully reconnecting the Uwharrie Trail. Without the foresight of Three Rivers Land Trust board of directors, staff, and the generous support of our members, the Uwharrie Trail would only be about half the length it is today; If it were not for the Land Trust many of the favorite sections would not be open to the public for their use and enjoyment.”
The Uwharrie Trail was built by Joe Moffitt and his Boy Scouts in the 1970s and was historically over 40 miles in length. The trail always went through some public land and some private land, as Joe had secured handshake agreements with private landowners to allow the trail to go through their properties. As property owners transitioned, land was left to heirs or sold and eventually sections of the trail were closed.
With these land acquisition successes, and the help of many dedicated volunteers, the Land Trust has restored over 8 miles of trail, and is only one gap away from reconnecting the entire 40 mile trail. With a little over 2 miles of on road sections, the entire Uwharrie Trail can be walked already, and the Land Trust hosts an annual 4-day backpacking trip of the entire trail.
The Land Trust and the Uwharrie Trailblazers built trail in two sections and added over 8 miles of trail to the northern end of the existing 20-mile trail, bringing it up to High Pine Church Road and into Randolph County.
“This property is significant in so many ways, its’ not just as a filler for the gap in the Uwharrie Trail,” states Director of Conservation, Crystal Cockman. “This site houses a mature hardwood forest that is a significant natural heritage area, possesses frontage along Talbotts Creek which is a beautiful clear stream, and fills an inholding in the Birkhead Wilderness Area, which is the only wilderness area in the Piedmont of North Carolina.”
This land acquisition was made possible through private donations, including a significant contribution from Fred and Alice Stanback. Thanks also to the Dassow family for working with the Land Trust to see this important property conserved.
This acquisition is the first project that falls under the Land Trust’s “March to 30,000” campaign. Since 1995, the Land Trust has conserved over 26,000 acres of natural areas, historic places, rural landscapes, and family farms. In 2019, the Land Trust is poised to protect over 4,000 acres in the central Piedmont bringing this total to over 30,000 acres conserved.
According to The Land Trust, this campaign provides much needed operational dollars to reach this milestone conservation goal. Supporters can March to 30,000 with us by making a tax-deductible gift to the Land Trust today.
Please contact Crystal Cockman at crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org or 704-647-0302 to learn more about the “March to 30,000” campaign or how to assist with other conservation projects.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.