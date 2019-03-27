Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust purchases 100-acre property filling gap in Uwharrie Trail

“The Uwharrie Trail has always been a focal area for Three Rivers Land Trust,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “The acquisition of this property is a significant achievement in the effort to reach the goal of fully reconnecting the Uwharrie Trail. Without the foresight of Three Rivers Land Trust board of directors, staff, and the generous support of our members, the Uwharrie Trail would only be about half the length it is today; If it were not for the Land Trust many of the favorite sections would not be open to the public for their use and enjoyment.”