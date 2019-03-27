Police say man seen dancing on top of sign later caught with “big bag of marijuana”

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A Salisbury teen who was out on bond after being arrested on drug charges last week, is now back in jail after his dance performance caught the eye of an officer on patrol.
On Tuesday night, a Salisbury officer was on patrol when he spotted a group of young men dancing on top of the newly installed “West Side” sign on Brenner Avenue. It appeared the men were making a video, according to the report.
When the officer turned around to investigate, the young men got into a Buick LeSabre and left.
The officer stopped the car near Kelsey-Scott Park. The driver, Chancellor Najee Rankin, 17, got out of the car. When asked if there were any drugs in the car, Rankin told the officer that there was a “big bag” of marijuana under the driver’s seat.
The officer noted that Rankin had what appeared to marijuana residue on his shirt and that there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.
A bag containing 83 grams of marijuana was found, along with digital scales and $62 cash.
Rankin was charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no operator’s license. Bond was set at $25,000.
