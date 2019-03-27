Paralyzed man dies in fire despite efforts by wife and neighbors to save him

STONY POINT, NC (WBTV) - A man died and his wife was seriously hurt when their home in Stony Point in Alexander County caught fire Tuesday evening.
The fire broke out at a residence in Stony Point on Marvin Church Court around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
David and Alta Gaines were in a side room when the fire broke out. Authorities say the flames moved quickly and black smoke enveloped the home in minutes.
Alta could have run out to safety but her husband David could not. He was paralyzed from the waist down in a pool accident several years ago and confined to a wheelchair.
So Alta, say authorities, tried to drag David out.
She was able to get him into a back doorway and then she collapsed from 2nd and 3rd degree burns and smoke inhalation.
Neighbors got there about the same time and carried her to safety then started to move David and were able to get him onto a patio but Allen Guy says it just became too dangerous.
“It was way too hot and we had to get out,” Guy said.
Alta was airlifted to the burn center at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where she remained Wednesday evening.
Guy says what Alta did, by getting David to the doorway was remarkable. “I don’t know how she did it.”
Firefighters got to David when they arrived but it was too late.
Investigators say the fire was accidental and probably caused by an electrical issue.
