Opinions differ as CMS proposed budget would add school resource officers to elementary schools

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - “I definitely want my children to be safer," says parent John Koz.
Parents and the CMS school board agree, safety in schools is a priority. But how you approach it is a different conversation.
“I hate that its something that our children even have to think about, since its going on in our world," says Koz.
This week, Dr. Wilcox laid out his proposed 2019-2020 budget. In it, 4 point 2 million for school security. The money would help add 25 new school resource officers, specifically in elementary schools.
And that is a debate all its own.
“I would much rather see those roles deployed in supportive roles rather than policing roles," said Carol Sawyer of district 4 during Tuesday night’s meeting.
But Rhonda Creek of District 1 added, “There’s a lot of relationship building that can happen when there is a school resource officer in the school especially in our elementary schools, with younger students it can break down some of those barriers.”
Parents are split on the issue too.
“I’m not sure what that’s going to do as far as having a feel in the school itself, is it going to make our children more nervous or not, I really don’t know in that regard," said one parent.
“I don’t think it will make it feel like a jail or anything like that," said another parent.
The proposed budget also includes funding for school counselors and social emotional staff, $5.8 million would go towards strengthen counseling support. It is something North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson says is a must.
“We’ve talked about how we need more mental health supports. That’s where we are really going to address these issues before they become problems. That’s the most important. But we also have to push for ways to make our school more secure in case the worst were to happen," said Johnson.
“I think we need to do whatever it takes to protect our kids and if adding more resource officers, having them there, then it might be a good idea," says one parent. “There’s only so much that one position can do versus a counselor who can create a much wider impact.”
