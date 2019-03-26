New bill would set tougher punishments for drug dealers if substance causes death

“Strategies to overcome should mostly come from the public health side. Having said that, with the arrival of fentanyl and the dramatic increase overdose deaths attributable to fentanyl, both nationally and in the state of North Carolina, I think that’s a game changer. And I think that this bill will give law enforcement and the judiciary additional tools the intentional and willful selling of fentanyl and fentanyl analogs," said Flattery.