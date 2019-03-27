Matthews PD welcomes 15-month old Labrador to narcotics detection team

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department narcotics detection team is getting a brand new member.
Benny, a 15-month old Labrador from Czechoslovakia, officially started his career with Matthews Police last week.
According to the police department, he is certified by the United Police Work Dog Association and will be utilized as a single purpose narcotics detection dog.
“We are thrilled to have Benny as part of the team and as he’s already shown us, he’s ready to go to work! This is another step in continuing to build on our already productive K-9 program," Matthews Police Chief Clark A. Pennington said.
The newest addition to the force already has two narcotics arrests under his belt within his first few days on the job.
Benny will be partnered with Officer Kevin Osuch, who has been with the Matthews Police Department since 2000 and has been an Officer in the K-9 program since 2005.
