Man seen peering into bedroom at same complex where sex assault, break-in reported

GASTONIA NC (WBTV) - A man was caught peering into a person’s bedroom window at the same Gastonia apartment complex where a man sexually assaulted a woman in January, police say.
Gastonia police released a sketch Wednesday of a man they say peered into a bedroom window at the Georgetown Apartments in March. The man ran off after someone confronted him, police say.
On Jan. 2, an attacker, described as a black male dressed in dark clothing and wearing a black toboggan, broke into an apartment in the same Georgetown complex and sexually assaulted a woman, police say. The attacker has still not been caught.
Officials posted the sketches from two witnesses side-by-side on Facebook Wednesday.
The January attack happened around 11 p.m. Police believe the man gained access to the apartment through an unlocked sliding glass door.
Video taken at Quail Woods Apartments, which is just a couple of blocks away from Georgetown Woods Apartments, was released a few days later. The person was seen checking a patio sliding glass door and front window around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.
Elizabeth Woodard, a neighbor living in the complex where the alleged attack happened, said she thinks she may have heard the incident take place. She thinks the woman living below her may have been the victim.
“I heard her screaming down there and then my daughter looked out the window and there was three or four cops with the dog looking in the trees and then they went down the trail," recalled Woodard.
Police are advising residents with sliding glass doors to use a Charlie Bar or another sliding glass door security, and to report any suspicious people or prowlers to police immediately at 704-866-3300.
“This type of case makes you think that he’s gonna do it again if he’s not taken into custody pretty soon and we don’t want that to happen,” said Donna Lahser, communications manager for the Gastonia Police Department.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the person in the sketch to call 704-836-0041.
