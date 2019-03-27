Low-cost carrier plans to debut nonstop service to Las Vegas from CLT

CHARLOTTE, NC (Danielle Chemtob/The Charlotte Observer) - There’s another low-cost option for travelers in Charlotte: Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it will offer a nonstop flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas this summer.
Budget carrier Frontier said it will begin the service on July 10, when it will operate once a day in each direction seasonally. The airline is offering fares of $69 each way through a special promotion, if tickets are booked by March 31, for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Nov. 13. Tickets are on sale now.
Frontier already offers service to a number of locations from Charlotte, including Denver and Orlando.
A typical weekend fare for the route in August runs around $180, compared to over $400 on American Airlines.
Frontier’s announcement follows low-cost competitor Spirit’s announced expansion to Charlotte Douglas International Airport last month, offering daily nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Orlando, Newark, N.J., and Baltimore/Washington starting June 20.
Shortly after Spirit’s announcement, American Airlines said it would add flights to those same locations. So far, the carrier, which has its second largest hub at Charlotte Douglas, has not yet announced any additional service to Las Vegas.
Fares at Charlotte Douglas are higher on average than most airports. The average domestic fare out of Charlotte Douglas in the second quarter of last year was $427, or $78 higher than the national average, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.