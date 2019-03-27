Former elementary school teacher accused of sex crime with student arrested again

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A now-former elementary school teacher arrested in November on sex crime charges involving a student was arrested again Tuesday after investigators say another victim came forward.
Brittany Leigh Howard was arrested on Nov. 13 in China Grove and charged with two counts of statutory rape, two counts of sex offense, and two counts of a teacher having sex with a student. On Tuesday, Howard was charged with an additional five counts of statutory rape, five counts of statutory sex offense, and five counts of sex with a student.
China Grove Police said the new charges came after another alleged victim came forward, but they did not release any further details.
The alleged victim related to the November arrest was between the age of 12 and 15 at the time of the offense, the arrest warrant stated.
Howard was employed at China Grove Elementary from August 2012 through June 2013 and again in 2014 to 2018. She was also employed at West Rowan Middle from August 2013 through June 2014, according to Rowan Salisbury Schools.
RSS says during her tenure in the school system she was an elementary school and middle school language arts teacher. Officials say Howard was formerly a teacher at China Grove Elementary School and that she resigned from that position in June of 2018.
The alleged incidents from the November arrest occurred in 2017 and did not take place at the school.
After the November arrest, Howard was given a $60,000 bond. Bond for the new charges was set at $250,000.
