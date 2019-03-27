Fire causes traffic issues on Rowan County road

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A vehicle caught fire next to a structure in Rowan County Wednesday afternoon, causing some backups in the area.
The fire sparked at a spot on Dukeville Road, which is just off Longferry Road near the Bethen United Methodist Church.
The Miller’s Ferry Fire Department, which is nearby, tweeted photos of firefighters working to extinguish the flames.
A cause for the fire has not been released.
Firefighters warned that delays were expected in the area.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.