Dozens march Tuesday night in protest of deadly officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Dozens of people marched along Beatties Ford Road Tuesday night in protest of the police killing of Danquirs Franklin. The 27-year-old was shot and killed by a police officer in the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant off Beatties Ford Road Monday morning.
Officials from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a man with a gun at the restaurant. They say officers arrived at the scene and observed a man with a gun. The man received multiple commands to drop the gun and refused, according to police.
The deadly shooting is now under review by the CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau. The officer who shot Franklin has been placed on paid administrative leave.
It was clear Tuesday night, that several people are upset over how the situation played out. Protesters marched from the Burger King restaurant where Franklin was shot to a CMPD precinct several blocks down the road.
Protesters chanted while marching down the block. Several of the people held signs with messages like “Rest In Love Danquirs Franklin” and “CMPD Shot Danquirs Franklin”
Ty Taylor, a protester marching with the group Tuesday night, told WBTV he had been friends with Franklin for several years. Taylor was upset with the way police officers handled the situation with Franklin.
“He was a man. He has three kids. You took this man from his kids for what? Because you feared for your life? But you were the one with the gun and you had backup,” said Taylor. “I’m really tired of hearing this lame story where a paid professional tells me that they fear doing their job.”
After marching back from the police precinct to the restaurant, several of the demonstrators gathered in a circle and took turns speaking about the deadly shooting.
Taylor talked to WBTV about the message he hoped to send to the public Tuesday night.
“I hope that the public understands that we’re human beings, that I’m not a perceived threat, I’m a human being. Frank was a human being. The people that are walking, the kids that are watching and walking down the street with us are human beings,” said Taylor. “There’s no need to escalate every single situation where you come into a situation with a person that looks like me - have a conversation.”
