Crash shut down portion of I-485 near Exit 18, drivers rereouted

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A crash on the interstate Wednesday morning shut down a portion of I-485 while crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash happened on I-485 inner loop near Exit 18 around 5:30 a.m. Officials have not confirmed what events may have caused the crash and if there are any injuries.
Crews on the scene appeared to be redirecting traffic off of the interstate and onto Oakdale Road as a detour.
All lanes on the interstate opened back up around 6:30 a.m.
