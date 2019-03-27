CMS presents proposed budget for 2019-2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMS unveiled the proposed budget that it will be requesting from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education for next school year.
A 15.2 percent increase in funding from the county would result in a $1.6 billion budget that aims to ‘carry forward the goals of the district’s strategic plan'.
The proposal highlights an increased need to invest in equity, people and support. ‘Our kids need investments in equity,” Dr. Wilcox said. “We must guarantee a viable curriculum across the district, focus on consistent instruction and high expectations, and prepare educators to maximize the resources they have.’
Some highlights of the budget proposal include:
-$4.3 million guaranteed to a viable curriculum and $3.7 million for cultural-proficiency training for staff
-$32.5 million to cover increases in salaries, retirement and health insurance for staff
-$21.8 million in funding for investment in people
-$4.2 million for school security
“We must provide a safe, welcoming environment to every student and monitor their social and emotional health in and out of schools,” Wilcox said.
