CMPD asking for public assistance in finding missing Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are searching for a Charlotte man who was last seen on Friday near Beatties Ford Road.
Thomas Barnette, 57, left his residence on Russell Avenue on foot and is believed to either be in Charlotte or traveling to Kannapolis. He is described as having black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a dress shirt and blue jeans. Barnette is said to normally travel on foot to locations around the city.
Anyone who sees or has any information about Mr. Barnette is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.