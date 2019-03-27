Catawba College Theatre Arts students head “Into the Woods” by Catawba student Elizabeth Lackey of Denver, N.C.

Longing for a child, the Baker and the Baker’s wife encounter a Witch who tells the couple how they may obtain their wish of having a child. If they can obtain the cow as white as milk, the cape as red as blood, the hair as yellow as corn, and the slipper as pure as gold in three days’ time, they shall have their beloved child. However, this is not your classic fairytale. Sometimes the things most wished for, are not the things actually wanted the most. What happens to the classic fairytale characters after they receive their wish?