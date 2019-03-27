Catawba College appoints Karen Gaskill ’92 as Chair of Accounting Department

“We are pleased to announce this appointment in the Ketner School of Business,” said Eric Hake, Interim Dean of the Ketner School of Business. “The steady effort of accounting faculty continue to develop the program, the success of its graduates, and its connection to the local business and alumni communities. Professor Gaskill’s willingness to serve Catawba College in this role is a valuable step forward in the stability and growth of several initiatives already underway - not least of which is the exploration of graduate programs in the area of Accounting and the CPA-Ready program that allows students to graduate with the necessary 150 hours to meet CPA examination requirements. Professor Gaskill’s engagement with local accounting firms and accounting alumni will help us continue to build connections for graduate programs, internships, and talent acquisition programs throughout the state."