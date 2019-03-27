Catawba College appoints Karen Gaskill ’92 as Chair of Accounting Department

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Catawba College’s Ketner School of Business has appointed a new department chair of Accounting, effective March 15, 2019.
Karen B. Gaskill, a 1992 magna cum laude graduate of Catawba’s Accounting program who returned to the Ketner School of Business in 2017 as an Assistant Professor of Accounting, is the new department chair.
“We are pleased to announce this appointment in the Ketner School of Business,” said Eric Hake, Interim Dean of the Ketner School of Business. “The steady effort of accounting faculty continue to develop the program, the success of its graduates, and its connection to the local business and alumni communities. Professor Gaskill’s willingness to serve Catawba College in this role is a valuable step forward in the stability and growth of several initiatives already underway - not least of which is the exploration of graduate programs in the area of Accounting and the CPA-Ready program that allows students to graduate with the necessary 150 hours to meet CPA examination requirements. Professor Gaskill’s engagement with local accounting firms and accounting alumni will help us continue to build connections for graduate programs, internships, and talent acquisition programs throughout the state."
When Gaskill joined Catawba College as a full time faculty member, she brought 25 years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant in a career that included public accounting, private industry, and academic employment.
After earning her bachelor’s degree from Catawba College, Gaskill went on to receive a Master of Science degree in Accounting with an Information Systems concentration from UNC Greensboro, completed a certificate in Process Management from UNC Charlotte, completed the AACSB bridge program, and is currently a DBA candidate at Jacksonville University.
She is professionally licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in North Carolina and as a Chartered Global Management Accountant.
