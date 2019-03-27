Border Patrol records largest single day apprehension total in more than a decade

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - U.S. Border Patrol agents made more than 3,700 apprehensions Monday - the single largest total of arrests they’ve made over the course of a day in the past 10 years, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The official White House twitter account followed the news up with a comparison of the arrests Monday with the similar data in 2000.
“Most [Customs and Border Patrol] apprehensions were of single male adults. 95% were sent back within hours,” claimed the White House, sourcing data from 2000. “Today, apprehensions largely consist of families and minors, who end up remaining in the U.S. for a long time because of loopholes in our immigration laws.”
Speaking at the Border Security Expo in San Antonio earlier this week, Chief Operating Officer John Sanders said “we are experiencing a humanitarian crisis along the southern border. It is overwhelming, I don’t know another way to describe it.”
Sanders revealed the Border Patrol currently has 12,000 people in custody at stations and Ports of Entry along the border.
“Of those 12,000 people, roughly 7,000 are family units and 1,300 are unaccompanied children,” said Sanders.
Sanders said agents are on track to take 100,000 people into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border the month of March. Roughly 35,000 will be children.
CBP says if the numbers continue at this rate “March will be the highest month in over a decade."
