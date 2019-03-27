Below average temperatures for March today with wall-to-wall sunshine

The extended forecast appears dry through the start of the weekend, with a nice warming trend. Afternoon readings will roar back into the 60s Thursday and then jump well into the middle 70s Friday and perhaps even the upper 70s on Saturday. We’re probably still be close to 70° here on Sunday, but long-range models are still depicting another front with a few showers coming in then. At this point, there’s only about a 30% of a few widely-separated showers Sunday, so clearly there’s no washout in the forecast!