Below average temperatures for March today with wall-to-wall sunshine

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With high pressure dominating, we’ve got wall to wall sunshine in the forecast today. After a cold start in the 20s and 30s, we’ll rebound to the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon. Those values are still about a half-dozen degrees below average for late March, but with less wind around today, it should feel pretty nice in the afternoon sunshine.
After the sun sets this evening, it will turn cold again tonight. Many neighborhoods in the mountains will dip back into the 20s while the Charlotte area will fall back to near 32°.
The extended forecast appears dry through the start of the weekend, with a nice warming trend. Afternoon readings will roar back into the 60s Thursday and then jump well into the middle 70s Friday and perhaps even the upper 70s on Saturday. We’re probably still be close to 70° here on Sunday, but long-range models are still depicting another front with a few showers coming in then. At this point, there’s only about a 30% of a few widely-separated showers Sunday, so clearly there’s no washout in the forecast!
Looking ahead, there may still be a couple of showers around Monday into Tuesday and it does look cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
