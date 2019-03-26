What’s new at the Wells Fargo Championship for 2019?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Wells Fargo Championship is one of the biggest sporting events on the Charlotte sports calendar. Last year, it finished 2nd in the voting for tournament of the year. The aim this year is to grab the top spot.
With that in mind, the tournament is adding some new features to the Quail Hollow Club in 2019.
One of the first things spectators will notice around holes 14 and 16 is a new thousand foot video board.
On hole number 15, the tournament will have the Patriot’s Outpost. It is a a military hospitality venue where all active and retired military with proper identification, plus one guest, will be admitted.
On Tuesday, the tournament will have their first ever Women’s Day with Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez. Stephanie Rivera, wife of Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, will serve as the honorary chairperson. Also at the event, they will conduct a clinic and proceeds from Women’s Day will go to the Humane Society of Charlotte.
“We are trying to reach the entire market place and making a few changes that we think will be creative in terms of people coming out,” said tournament director Gary Sobba.
The tournament has an event up their sleeve to try and entice some players to make Charlotte a stop on their golf schedule in 2019.
On Tuesday in the Green Mile Club, the tournament will have a players only dinner as well as a fishing tournament for the player’s kids.
As far as the field for this year’s event, players are starting to commit. Last year’s champion Jason Day will be back to defend. Jason Dufner, J.B. Holmes, and Si Woo Kim are among the early entrance into the event.
“I think we will have a dynamite field,” said Sobba. “We’re three weeks after the Masters and two weeks prior the PGA (Championship), we think for the Wells Fargo Championship we are seeded perfectly.”
Players have until April 26th to commit.
First round of the Wells Fargo Championship will tee up on May 1st.
