Teacher facing 78 charges involving sex offenses with student at Christian school

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A teacher at a school in Statesville was arrested Tuesday on 78 charges involving sex offenses with a student, according to the Statesville Police Department.
Derone Martin McNeill, 47, is charged with 26 counts of second-degree rape, 26 counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and 26 counts of sexual activity with a student. Investigators say additional charges may be coming from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for possible crimes that occurred outside city limits.
The investigation began on March 7, when the Sheriff’s Office got a report about a sexual assault that occurred in 2012. That report involved a student who was attending Statesville Christian School. During the investigation, police say they determined the sexual assaults took place on multiple occasions between February 2012 and May 2014.
Officials have not said if they believe any of the alleged assaults took place on school grounds.
McNeill, now an employee at Pressly Alternative School, was immediately placed on administrative leave.
Any additional victims or witnesses are urged to call the Statesville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 704-878-3515 or Corporal Deal directly at 704-878-3518.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.