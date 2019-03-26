Sunshine moves into the area after light morning showers

The extended forecast appears dry through the start of the weekend, with a nice warming trend. Afternoon readings will roar back into the 60s Thursday and then jump well into the middle 70s Friday and Saturday. The weekend forecast isn’t all good news though. We’re probably still close to 70° here on Sunday, but long-range models are depicting another front with showers moving in. We’ll nail down the timing as this week unfolds, so stay tuned!