Sunshine moves into the area after light morning showers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As low pressure along the coast pulls away, last night’s rain is tapering down. There are still plenty of clouds around this morning, and in spots, even a few light showers with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. From here, clouds will give way to some sunshine along with a cool northerly breeze.
With high pressure building in, we’ll stay dry for the midweek period, although it will be cooler. High temps today and Wednesday will struggle to get out of the upper 50s to lower 60s during the afternoon despite sunshine dominating.
In between, tonight will be cold. Many neighborhoods in the mountains will dip back into the 20s while the Charlotte area will fall back to near 32°.
The extended forecast appears dry through the start of the weekend, with a nice warming trend. Afternoon readings will roar back into the 60s Thursday and then jump well into the middle 70s Friday and Saturday. The weekend forecast isn’t all good news though. We’re probably still close to 70° here on Sunday, but long-range models are depicting another front with showers moving in. We’ll nail down the timing as this week unfolds, so stay tuned!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
