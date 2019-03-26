Salisbury Fire Department gaining 7 little members

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Something is in the water at the Salisbury Fire Department, where seven firefighter families are about to welcome little bundles of joy.
With fast-approaching due dates, the firefighter wives are glowing in photos taken by Brianna of Flashpoint Photography.
“When I found out that a few of my friends were expecting we then found out that even more were also expecting, each Facebook post popping up one after another, so I had to snatch up this opportunity to capture such a special time in this departments history!” Brianna wrote.
One firefighter wife is due next week, the Salisbury Fire Department says, with the others due in April, May, June, August and September.
Seven onesies strung across the front of a fire engine read: Cline, Martin, Carter, Renfrow, Overcash, Summers, and Blackwelder. The little outfits also include the station number of the firefighters, Brianna says, so the little ones can represent one of their biggest fans.
“I want to thank Salisbury Fire Department for allowing me to capture such a special time for these ladies and this Department!” Brianna wrote.
