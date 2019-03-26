Robert Kraft asks for jury trial in solicitation case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft now says he wants his misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charge tried by a jury, not a judge.
Kraft's attorneys filed a court notice Tuesday also waiving his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Thursday. His lawyers also reiterated his not guilty plea, which he made last month.
Kraft and 24 other men were last month charged in Palm Beach County as part of a multicounty crackdown on massage parlor prostitution. About 300 men are charged across the state of Florida.
Prosecutors say Kraft was videotaped by police twice in January paying for sex with a woman at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, including on the day of the AFC Championship game. If convicted, Kraft would face 100 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine. He could also get a year in jail, although that is unlikely.
Attorneys for Kraft and some of the other men charged have asked a judge to block the release of video recordings police say shows them engaging in sexual acts.
Over the weekend the 77-year-old apologized in his first public statement since the charges.
Kraft, said he was “truly sorry” and had “disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."
