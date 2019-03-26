Raccoon tests positive for rabies after attacking dogs in south Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A raccoon tested positive for rabies after attacking two dogs in a south Charlotte neighborhood Friday.
CMPD Animal Care & Control says the attack happened around 6 p.m. Friday in a yard off Larkfield Lane, which is in the Starmount neighborhood. Officials plan to notify residents in the area at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Both dogs attacked were current on their rabies vaccination at the time. The dogs were provided a rabies booster vaccination to be safe.
Friday’s attack marks Mecklenburg County’s third rabies case of 2019.
Fourteen rabies cases were reported in Mecklenburg County in 2018, according to Animal Care & Control.
Animal Care & Control offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to receive rabies vaccinations for their pets. The clinic is available on the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the animal shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte. Free pet I.D. tags and $10 microchips are also provided at the clinic.
