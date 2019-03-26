Public hearings set for possible closure of Faith and Enochville Elementary Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A packed house for the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education meeting on Monday didn’t change the minds of most board members when it comes to closing schools as part of the consolidation and redistricting plan.
Public hearings have now been set to discuss the closure of both Faith and Enochville Elementary Schools.
For the school system, it’s about paying high maintenance costs for old and underused buildings, and changing attendance lines to deal with the issue of 2500 empty seats in classrooms across the system.
Dozens of parents and community members spoke on Monday night, hoping to convince the board to at least put off any potential closures.
“It is time for you to revisit your plan,” one woman said. “No school should be closed until the redistricting lines are drawn and published. I don’t understand your urgency. I pray that you will do the right thing. Please put your pride aside. The Faith students and the Faith community deserve better than this.”
Most of the comments made by speakers were in opposition to the closure of Faith, and also from parents who were critical of Koontz Elementary, where Faith students would go once their school was closed.
Those students who currently attend Koontz would be divided among other local elementary schools. According to a draft plan, 99 Koontz students would move to Hanford Dole Elementary, 42 to Granite Quarry Elementary, 18 would go to Overton Elementary and 188 would remain at Koontz.
The plan also moves 146 Enochville students to Landis Elementary School and 140 other Enochville students to Millbridge Elementary School.
At the end of the meeting, Chairman Josh Wagner spoke to reporters about some of the comments made by the public.
“At the end of the day what it becomes is my school is more important than the other schools in the community, please spare us and not them, and that’s not fair, and I think they should be more open and honest with the comments they make in public," Wagner said.
The public meeting to discuss Faith Elementary School will be held on Monday, April 1, at 6 pm, at Carson High School. The meeting to discuss Enochville Elementary School will be held one week later, on April 8, at South Rowan High School.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.