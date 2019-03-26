Police: Teenage girl sexually abused, kept in basement in Cleveland Co.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) - Police are accusing David and Loretta Lynn Wolfington of keeping two young girls in the basement of their home and sexually assaulted one of the girls for over a month.
Warrants document one child as being kept in the basement of a Kings Mountain home for nearly two months – the other for six.
Police accuse 57-year-old David Wolfington of raping and abusing a 15-year-old girl and keeping another girl in the basement without access to food or water.
38-year-old Loretta Wolfington is facing a handful of charges for helping him.
Court documents state Wolfington sexually assaulted the 15-year-old on multiple occasions between July 1 and August 31, 2018.
During that time, Wolfington kept the 15-year-old and a 12-year-old held in basement without “adequate food/water and access to personal hygiene.”
David Wolfington was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child under 15-years-old, statutory sex offense with a child under 15-years-old, sexual servitude of a child victim, child abuse sexual act, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child abuse.
Court documents say the 15-year-old was sexually assaulted but do not mention the 12-year-old being sexually assaulted.
Loretta Lynn Wolfington is charged with two counts aiding and abetting a statutory sex offence with child under 15-year-old, aid/abet sexual servitude of a child victim and aid/abet child abuse-sexual act.
Her next court date is set for April 11.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.