Police respond to report of shooting at Boston-area hotel

NATICK, Mass. (AP) — Natick and State Police Departments have responded to report of an active shooter at a hotel on Route 9.
The Boston Globe reports State Police said in a statement that officers responded to the Crowne Plaza Hotel just before 3 a.m. Tuesday and found one person with a minor injury. It was not clear how the person was injured. At least one shot was fired.
The guests and employees are being allowed to return to the hotel after the hotel was cleared. Police now think that the suspects are not at the hotel.
State Police spokesman David Procopio said in the statement a search had been ongoing for a suspect inside the hotel, and the building was fully evacuated of guests and employees.
The police are going through surveillance video and interviewing a witness at the scene.
Natick is 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Boston.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.