NASCAR shakes up the 2020 Cup Series schedule

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Major news coming from NASCAR today as they make a big shake up to the Cup Series schedule for 2020.
From a local stand point, Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Bank of America Roval 400 will get a new date as this race will be the cut off for the Round of 12 in the playoffs and will take place October 11th.
“The fall playoff race became more convenient for fans as well, as the Bank of America ROVAL 400 moved back to Charlotte’s more historic mid-October race weekend preceding Columbus Day," said CMS Executive Vice President Greg Walter in a press release provided by the speedway. "For many fans, it’s a Monday off from work, which means a built-in travel day or a day of rest after a full weekend of fun at the speedway. And moving from the end of playoff round one to the cutoff race in round two just adds to the playoff intensity. We’re glad NASCAR and all the industry stakeholders worked so hard to get this schedule announced earlier so every fan and sponsor can take advantage of all that Charlotte has to offer in 2020.”
But the playoff shake ups continue as 2 new tracks will be a part of the playoffs-- Darlington and Bristol will replace Dover and Homestead.
The first race of the playoffs will be in Darlington on September 6th.
The first cutoff race in the playoffs will be run under the lights at Bristol on September 19th.
The final race before the championship race will be at Martinsville on November 1st.
The championship race will take place in Phoenix on November 8th. The first time since 2002, the final race of the Cup season will not be in Homestead-Miami.
The changes to the 2020 schedule also extend to the regular season as well.
The final race before the playoffs will be at Daytona on August 29th.
Daytona’s familiar 4th of July date will now be run at the Brickyard in Indianapolis.
For the first time ever, the Cup series will have a double header weekend. It will be run at Pocono on June 27th and 28. Yes, two Cup series races on back to back days.
One thing that won’t change is Charlotte hosting the All Star Race and the Coke 600 in May.
“Starting the season in Daytona and the back-to-back May weekends at Charlotte continue to anchor the first-half of the season, followed by a two-week break mid-summer that will give drivers, crew members and teams the opportunity to recharge before a final push toward the playoffs," said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Fans should appreciate a historical return to Labor Day for Darlington to start the playoffs. Throw in the unpredictability of Daytona to end the regular season, the Charlotte ROVAL and two short tracks for playoff bracket-busters, plus a change in venue for championship weekend and you’ve got the ingredients for some wild NASCAR racing in 2020 that both traditionalists and fans looking for a changeup will enjoy.”
Here is the complete 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
