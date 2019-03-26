NASCAR makes major changes to 2020 Cup Series schedule, including a new championship track

CONCORD, NC (Brendan Marks//The Charlotte Observer) - After repeated cries from fans and drivers alike for a renovated NASCAR schedule, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday that it finally has made some substantial changes.
NASCAR released its 2020 Cup Series schedule on Tuesday, confirming reports that it had shifted its schedule for the first time in several years. Among the more significant changes, NASCAR is moving its championship race from Homestead-Miami Speedway to the recently renovated ISM Raceway outside Phoenix. Homestead’s lone race will move to March 22.
“We think it’s time to rotate the championship,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing officer, during a live reveal of the new schedule. He later said during a media teleconference that NASCAR’s hope is to “stay there for a little while,” rather than rotating the championship track every year.
But that is far from the only major scheduling shakeup. Other notable changes include:
▪ Moving NASCAR’s West Coast swing — Las Vegas, Fontana and Phoenix — up a weekend. Those three races will now immediately follow the Daytona 500.
▪ Consequentially, moving Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring race, usually held the second weekend of the season, to the middle of March.
▪ Switching Daytona International Speedway’s summer race — typically 4th of July weekend — with the annual Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which previously was the final regular-season race of the year. The summer Daytona race will now serve as the regular-season finale.
▪ Making Darlington Raceway’s Labor Day weekend race the first race of the playoffs rather than the penultimate weekend of the regular season.
▪ Trying to host a Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono Raceway, with Cup events on both Saturday and Sunday of the same weekend.
▪ Two consecutive off weekends in July and August during the Summer Olympics.
▪ Shifting the playoff cutoff races to Bristol, the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and then Martinsville, respectively. Martinsville also sees its spring date pushed back to Mother’s Day weekend, and the race will now be Saturday night under the lights for the first time.
These changes are the result of collaboration between NASCAR and the sport’s two major track operators, Speedway Motorsports, Inc. and International Speedway Corporation. NASCAR signed a five year agreement with ISC and SMI in 2015 that mandated the physical venues for the Cup schedule. That means for 2020, NASCAR could only shuffle the order of its races rather than opting to replace or depart from previous tracks.
Those changes, though, could come as early as the 2021 schedule, when NASCAR will need to renegotiate its events.
“We could continue to wait, but I think the tracks were willing to make a move. Our TV partners certainly helped push us along, as well,” O’Donnell said. “It was one of those things that the timing was right from an industry standpoint to try some things, knowing that these may not be the be-all end-all for 2021 and beyond, but we could have some good learning for 2020 and hopefully build on some of the things we thought worked for the fans.”
O’Donnell brought up several other key points during his media teleconference, including ones that relate to Charlotte Motor Speedway, an SMI track. He said NASCAR has floated the preliminary idea of rotating the All-Star Race each season, too, although due to pre-existing contracts, that event couldn’t be moved away from Charlotte until the 2021 season at the earliest.
“NASCAR’s 2020 schedule is a product of unprecedented collaboration from so many stakeholders in our sport, but the most important were our fans,” Marcus Smith, SMI president and CEO, said in a statement. “We’ve taken a tremendous amount of fan feedback to create a schedule that maintains the tradition of NASCAR’s biggest weekends in our sport, while also adding some wrinkles the fans will love, particularly as we look ahead to the playoffs.”
O’Donnell also mentioned that NASCAR didn’t condense its schedule by more than a week because it wanted to cooperate with an ask from NBC that the season end on Veteran’s Day. With NASCAR’s strong military ties, condensing the schedule by more than just a week would have made that ask impossible.
More changes may come in the 2021 season, but this new 2020 schedule already marks a stark contrast from anything NASCAR has done in recent history.
“In my 25 years in NASCAR,” O’Donnell said, “this is the biggest change we’ve had in the schedule that I can remember.”