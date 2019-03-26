Man killed, woman injured in Alexander County house fire

STONY POINT, NC (WBTV) - A house fire claimed the life of one resident while another suffered injuries after attempting to help him escape the blaze.
The fire occurred at a residence in Stony Point on Marvin Church Court early Tuesday evening. Officials said that neighbors tried to assist the woman in getting a male victim out of the house but that the fire was too hot.
The woman collapsed while trying to save the man and was airlifted to the hospital from the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.
