Looks like we’ll be staying dry - and getting warmer - as we head toward the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Dry weather – here we come! We got yesterday’s rain out of the way. Now we’re looking for a return of the sun and rain chances near zero for the rest of the week!
We struggled on temps today. Highs remained in the 50s for almost everyone. Wednesday will take us back to the low 60s. It will be dry tomorrow and each day after that. We will climb to the upper 60s on Thursday and the mid 70s on Friday.
The start of the weekend looks nice. We will see a mostly dry day Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will feature a cold front. That brings our next chance for rain. Highs will still be mild though. We will be close to 70°. Cooler air moves back in next week.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.