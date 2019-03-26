Kannapolis breaks ground on large retail, residential, parking complex in downtown

“I would say this is just as big as when we decided to buy downtown and when the Cannons built Mary Ella Hall here years ago for people to live here who worked at the mill. I think this is the first phase of that revival," Dayvault said. “I want to be able to create memories here like my parents and my grandparents and my great-grandparents did back over the past 100 years here, my generation not been able to have those same memories here because there was no impetus of activity in downtown.”