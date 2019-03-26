5 inmates cut fence to escape Nash County jail, sheriff’s office says

NASHVILLE, NC (CBS 17 Staff//WNCN) - Nash County deputies are actively searching around Nashville after five inmates cut through a fence Monday and escaped.
The call regarding the escape came in just before 4 p.m. from the complex on Washington Street in Nashville.
"These subjects were last seen crossing the fence in the exercise yard," said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. "They made their way into a wooded area and across a parking lot. They may have been picked up by an accomplice."
Stone added that the escape could have been "very easy." The inmates in the exercise area were being monitored by a camera system, and the camera was turned in a different direction, creating a blind spot.
Stone also believes the inmates may have help on the outside, but doesn't think there was anyone on the inside aiding them.
Stone confirmed the escaped inmates are Raheem Horne, 25, Laquaris Battle, 22, David Viverrette, 28, David Ruffin, 30, and Keonte Murphy, 23.
Ruffin is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2009 of indecent liberties with a minor.
Murphy is also a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 2014 of indecent liberties with a minor with the victim being 11 years old.
The Department of Corrections lists Horne's primary offense as felony breaking and entering.
Viverette's primary offense is exploiting elderly or disabled adult. Battle's is attempted felonious restraint.
Deputies could be seen searching off Highway 64 near Nash Community College.
Stone said residents are encouraged to lock their homes and their cars. He wants anyone that sees something to contact the sheriff's office or 911. He also said there is a $500 reward for each escapee.
Any info on the whereabouts of these five inmates please call 252-459-1510.
CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this breaking story as it develops.