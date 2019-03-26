4 inmates caught, 1 still wanted after Nash County jailbreak

NASHVILLE, NC (Colleen Quigley//WNCN) - Four inmates have been apprehended and one more is still on the run after a jailbreak in Nash County on Monday, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the five inmates kicked through a fence and escaped. The sheriff's office said around 11:30 p.m. Monday that two of the inmates, David Viverette and Raheem Horne, were captured.
By 4 a.m., two more inmates had been captured — Keonte Daeman Murphy and David Anthony Ruffin.
There is a $1,500 reward for information leading to the capture of Laquaris Battle.
Sheriff Keith Stone said the men escaped at 3:30 p.m. from the complex on Washington Street in Nashville.
"These subjects were last seen crossing the fence in the exercise yard," Stone said. "They made their way into a wooded area and across a parking lot. They may have been picked up by an accomplice."
Stone confirmed the escaped inmates are Raheem Horne, 25, Laquaris Battle, 22, David Viverrette, 28, David Ruffin, 30, and Keonte Murphy, 23.
Stone said there had been some reported sightings of the inmates. Battle, the only one still missing, was last seen wearing white long johns and a white T-shirt, according to Stone.
"We have the best of the best in law enforcement and I'm sure we'll capture these individuals. We're going to work hard and work diligently until we get them back into custody," Stone said.
According to Stone, Ruffin was being held on a $10,000 bond for possession of heroin. Viverette was being held on a $100,000 bond for possession of a stolen car. Murphy, who was facing armed robbery and assault charges, was being held on a $30,000 bond. Horne was being held on a $92,500 bond for burglary, and larceny charges. Battle, who had no bond, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and simple assault.
Ruffin is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2009 of indecent liberties with a minor.
Murphy is also a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 2014 of indecent liberties with a minor with the victim being 11 years old.
Stone said the escape could have been "very easy." The inmates in the exercise area were being monitored by a camera system. The camera was turned in a different direction, creating a blind spot.
Stone said there was no guard physically in the yard during the escape. He doesn't believe they had help from anyone on the inside.
"They saw a weak spot in our infrastructure and took advantage of it," Stone said.
Stone said the fence had been recently repaired, but added the escape highlights the need for updates to the facility, which was built in the 1970s.
Miranda Pele said she went to visit her dad, who lives near the jail, when she saw deputies searching the area.
"He was freaked out, too, checking his truck, checking the stuff in the backyard. They came by a couple times asking, 'Did you see anybody? Did you see five guys in orange jumpsuits? No," Pele said.
Stone said residents are encouraged to lock their homes and their cars. He wants anyone that sees something to contact the sheriff's office or 911.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the final inmate please call 252-459-1510.