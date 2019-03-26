NC high school student dies after contracting bacterial meningitis

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Stanly County high school student has died after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to Stanly County school district officials.
In a note the school system sent home to parents, they say the student, who attended South Stanly High School, is believed to be the only confirmed case of bacterial meningitis.
“While we strongly believe this was a single occurrence of the disease, we wanted to ensure all parents were made aware of the situation so they could respond to any health issues in a timely manner,” said a statement sent home to parents.
The school district has already contacted the Health Department, who informed the school there are no preventative measures the school needs to take.
“As a precaution, we will be sending home information on bacterial meningitis with your student,” the statement reads. “If you believe your student exhibits any symptoms related to bacterial meningitis please consult with your health care provider immediately.”
Here is the entire statement sent home to parents:
