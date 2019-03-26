Friends remember man shot by CMPD officer as a ‘caring soul’

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re learning more about the man who was shot and killed by a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Officer on Monday.
Police said 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin had a gun and went into the Burger King on Beatties Ford Road. Witnesses told police the man was acting erratic and jumping on tables - a 911 caller said he pointed a gun at employees.
When officers arrived at the restaurant they told Franklin to drop his weapon several times and when he didn’t, and made threatening move according to Chief Kerr Putney, an officer shot him. He died at the hospital.
It’s clear as day that Franklin had a lot of friends and family members who loved him, all you have to do is search his name on social media. There are dozens of posts dedicated to the father of three. Even one of his former high school classmates told WBTV’s Bria Bell he was the type of man that brought good times to anyone who interacted with him.
The 27-year-old went often went by the nickname of “Duke” or “Frank." Police have said they saw a man who was acting very strange and making the customers inside that Burger King feel really uncomfortable right before he was shot by an officer, but that’s not how Vanessa Cloud remembers her close friend.
“He was like a brother to me,” said Cloud, a former classmate.
She says he was the complete opposite from what any police report says.
“He was pretty much a loving, caring person... He loved basketball, he loves his kids, his friends and family so that’s definitely not the person that I know,” Cloud continued.
The father of three used to make his friends laugh non-stop according to Cloud. She even says that Duke had a heart of gold.
“He’s the type of person that’s going to stop and help you. He doesn’t care who it is if he knows you are not,” Cloud confessed.
Danquirs Napoleon Franklin, 27, was identified as the “armed man” who police fatally shot after a “lethal threat” was perceived, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD identified the officer responsible for firing her weapon as Wende Kerl who has been a part of the department since 1995.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
