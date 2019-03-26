Forever Family: Meet Makayla

Her engaging disposition made her easy to work with, her eagerness to learn new things made her fun to be around and her appreciation made you thankful you took the time to connect with her. Makayla was a ham in front of the camera, singing and laughing and even had the boldness to look directly at the camera, unlike the majority of our children filmed. The only moment of the day that Makayla became serious and quiet was when she was getting her hair and make up done. She soaked up every moment of that chance to connect with someone and be close to someone. She loved when our hair and make up artist brushed her hair and she looked in the mirror as if she was trying to memorize that moment and hold on to it forever. She watched as the bright lipstick was brushed on her lips and was careful to make sure she did not move as if to mess it up. Makayla savored those moments to be doted on, nurtured and taken care of.