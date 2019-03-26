Father alerts police child left alone in apartment, police searching for mother

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have issued an arrest warrant for a mother accused of leaving her 3-year-old daughter alone in an apartment for several hours on Monday.
According to the report, the mother, Chloe Shuping, called her ex-boyfriend and told him the girl was home alone in her apartment at Westside Manor on Statesville Boulevard. The father called police and met them at the apartment. They saw the girl looking out from a window and were able to get her to come to the door.
Police say the child had been left alone for several hours, but was not hurt.
Once located, Shuping will be charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
