Did you feel it? 2.2 magnitude earthquake rattles NC counties

Earthquake shakes North Carolina Triad
March 26, 2019 at 7:45 AM EST - Updated March 26 at 8:06 AM

ARCHDALE, NC (WBTV) - A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported early Tuesday morning near Archdale, in the Triad region of North Carolina.

According to USGS, the earthquake happened around 12:32 a.m.

Guilford Metro 911, an emergency call center in Greensboro, posted that multiple people called to report a loud “explosion” heard in the area.

The depth of the earthquake was 5 kilometers, USGS reports.

Although a 2.2 magnitude earthquake is considered light, some people reported feeling it.

Geologists say since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina have felt mostly small earthquakes and suffered damage from rare larger ones.

If you felt anything or have any damage to report, you’re encouraged to do so here.

Earthquakes in the central and eastern United States are less frequent than in the western part of the country, but are typically felt over a much broader region.

