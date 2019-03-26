DA: No charges to be filed in fatal officer-involved shooting in January

“A police officer – or any other person – is justified in using deadly force if he in fact believed that he or another person was in imminent danger of great bodily harm or death from the actions of the person who was shot and if his belief was reasonable. The statements of the civilian witnesses and BWC footage corroborate Officer Keifer’s account of the events in which the decedent emerged from behind the dumpster with one arm behind his back and one raised at Officer Keifer while stating, ‘I’m going to shoot you,’ and then running toward Officer Keifer and pursuing him around his vehicle,” the DA wrote.