DA: No charges to be filed in fatal officer-involved shooting in January

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The District Attorney announced Tuesday that no charges would be filed against an Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) officer involved in a fatal shooting in January.
The shooting happened on Jan. 16 in a business parking lot on West Boulevard, near the intersection of Remount Road. Investigators say the man who was shot, 32-year-old Michael Kelley, was responsible for two armed robberies earlier in the day - one of which involved the assault of a pastor at a local church.
When officers located Kelley and a stolen vehicle that afternoon, according to CMPD, he refused to put down his gun and told CMPD Officer Timothy Keifer “I’m going to shoot you” while running at him. That’s when Officer Keifer opened fire.
Kelley, the son of a former CMPD officer and grandson of a retired CMPD major, was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later. Officer Keifer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
On Tuesday, two months after the shooting, the DA’s office said no charges would be filed in the case.
“A police officer – or any other person – is justified in using deadly force if he in fact believed that he or another person was in imminent danger of great bodily harm or death from the actions of the person who was shot and if his belief was reasonable. The statements of the civilian witnesses and BWC footage corroborate Officer Keifer’s account of the events in which the decedent emerged from behind the dumpster with one arm behind his back and one raised at Officer Keifer while stating, ‘I’m going to shoot you,’ and then running toward Officer Keifer and pursuing him around his vehicle,” the DA wrote.
“As such, Officer Keifer faced an imminent threat of great bodily harm or death, and it would be impossible for the State to prove Officer Keifer did not act in self-defense when he fired at the decedent. Consequently, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Michael Daniel Kelley.”
