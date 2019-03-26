Community trust meeting held with police hours after officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A conversation focused on building trust between the community and police was held hours after an officer-involved shooting in Charlotte, Monday.
“What we really want is to try to change stuff in the community so that there’s a higher level of trust,” organizer Chris Arline of the Charlotte International Rotary said. “So, when things happen, people understand and trust what happened, because they have reason to.”
The event was titled “Building Trust Between our Community and the Police,” held at the International House in Plaza Midwood.
While one protester of the day’s officer-involved shooting stood with a sign raised in the back of the room during this meeting, some law enforcement officials say what was noticeably absent was those they really wanted to meet with.
“We’re here, and we’re going to talk about a certain segment of the community who’s not here,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said.
McFadden said sit-downs and educational opportunities within diverse segments of the community could help solve the trust issue.
“We will continuously have training,” he said. “But if we well train, and then the other side is not being told what to do, or how to react, then we have a complicated situation again.”
Assistant Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Vicki Foster agrees, it’s a group effort.
“If you had to say, ‘Ok, here’s what I’ve done as an individual to help that situation,’ I wouldn’t see a lot of hands,” she said Monday. “And so, that’s where I’m saying this is not just a police thing, this is an everybody thing.”
Still, while the “trust” conversation continued, the day’s events, some argue, were never directly addressed at Monday’s meeting.
“We’re not addressing the elephant in the room,” Kristie Puckett-Williams of the ACLU said. “Which is that we continue to have people and communities who are effected by the decisions and the actions of law enforcement.”
