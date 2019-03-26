Bump stocks banned. Still have one?

LENOIR, NC (WBTV) - The federal ban on Bump Stocks took effect on Tuesday, with people being warned that if they are caught with one they could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
The ban grew out of the Las Vegas shooting in 2017 where 58 people died. A man used a bump-stock to turn a semi automatic rifle, one that fires one shot per trigger pull, into a machine gun and used it to fire into a crowd of concert goers.
The device uses the weapon’s own recoil to advance the trigger and allow rapid fire similar to an automatic weapon. The ban was finalized at the end of last year and owners were warned to either destroy the device or turn it in to an ATF office.
ATF Spokesperson Corey Ray said on Tuesday that owners still could turn them in but should take some precautions first. Ray says they should call their nearest ATF office and set up an appointment to turn the device in.
By doing so, they would have a record of their intention if they were stopped along the way. Local law enforcement agencies could also accept them but owners are advised to call ahead in those cases too.
Ray said it was not a grace period and owners need to take action immediately.
