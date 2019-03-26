British Airways flight to Germany mistakenly lands in Scotland

(CNN) - Passengers on a British Airways flight from London City Airport to Dusseldorf, Germany were met with a surprise Monday morning when their plane touched down in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
The error was due to an incorrectly filed flight plan. That led the pilot and cabin crew to believe the flight was bound for Scotland.
After landing in Edinburgh, the plane took off a second time for Dusseldorf after refueling.
The flight was operated by German leasing company WDL Aviation on behalf of the British Airways subsidiary airline BA Cityflyer.
The incorrect flight-plan was filed at WDL Aviation's offices in Germany.
