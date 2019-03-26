Applications now accepted for Leadership Rowan’s next class

One of the most beneficial results has been a clearer understanding of the significant businesses that already call Rowan County their home. That is so encouraging. Another significant benefit has been to learn about many of the organizations that partner with the County to provided assistance to those in need. No one would know how many generous businesses and people live in this area. Incredibly generosity is indeed a great quality of Rowan County. I have had the pleasure of making some new friends, meeting some very influential members of Rowan County/Salisbury and have a greater opportunity to get involved in many ways as a result of this training. I highly recommend it to any local business,” said Steve Ross with Walser Technology Group.