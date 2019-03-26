Applications now accepted for Leadership Rowan’s next class

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it is now taking applications for the 2019-20 Leadership Rowan Class. For 26 years the Leadership Rowan program has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well networked and passionate about the success of the area.
“I am excited to announce that we are currently accepting applications for our next Leadership Rowan Class. This is a fantastic opportunity for our Rowan County area residents to learn in depth information about our county and to have a look ‘behind the curtain,’ if you will. We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 525 graduates of the program,” said Bob Cartner (Chandler Concrete) and Steering Committee Chairman.
Leadership Rowan is a transformational experience for both the participants and the organizations they serve. Class members commit one day a month to exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts. Throughout the nine-month program, participants go on exclusive tours and have hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on our community’s biggest challenges every day. Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspective, Leadership Rowan graduates are prepared to take their places as effective community leaders.
Testimonials:
“Leadership Rowan has been such an eye-opening experience for me. I knew I would learn a lot about the community, but I never dreamed of all the knowledge I would achieve. I have made so many new friends through this program and have gained an incredible amount of pride in the county I now call home. Leadership has been a wonderful way for me to learn about the community, businesses and people that make up Rowan County,” said Danielle Hough with the North Carolina Transportation Museum.
“I would have to say that Leadership Rowan has been a terrific experience that has allowed me to learn more about our community and how the community partners serve and work together. It has also provided an opportunity to know and understand who the leaders are in our County – and have made some fabulous friends! I have loved the experience and am very grateful to have been chosen,” said Melinda Daniel with Atrium Health.
“The introduction to Leadership Rowan was intriguing. My expectation was that we would meet a few people, get to see some sights around Rowan County and learn about the Chamber. It gives me great pleasure to relay that the time committed to this class has far outweighed my expectations and that as a business we have gained a great deal of value. If relationships and a broad understanding of how a local community functions has any value to a business then your team has nailed it and the local business’ that have been engaged in this have all benefitted greatly.
One of the most beneficial results has been a clearer understanding of the significant businesses that already call Rowan County their home. That is so encouraging. Another significant benefit has been to learn about many of the organizations that partner with the County to provided assistance to those in need. No one would know how many generous businesses and people live in this area. Incredibly generosity is indeed a great quality of Rowan County. I have had the pleasure of making some new friends, meeting some very influential members of Rowan County/Salisbury and have a greater opportunity to get involved in many ways as a result of this training. I highly recommend it to any local business,” said Steve Ross with Walser Technology Group.
Many of the most dynamic leaders from all fields apply each year for the nine-month experience and only 30 are selected to build a class representative of the community. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 24, 2019. The class will begin in August 2019 and conclude in May 2020. Complete program and application details are available athttps://www.rowanchamber.com/leadership-rowan/
For additional information, contact Mary Scott Norris at the Rowan Chamber at 704.633.4221 or msnorris@rowanchamber.com
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.