8 apartments damaged in Kannapolis fire

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Eight apartments were damaged by a fire at an apartment complex in Kannapolis on Monday night.
Firefighters were called to the Cabarrus Arms apartments early on Monday evening. They found and extinguished a fire in a first floor apartment.
Officials said that seven other units were damaged by smoke. Residents of those units were displaced.
The American Red Cross is assisting the families. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kannapolis Police, Rowan Rescue, Concord Fire and Cabarrus EMS assisted on scene. Landis FD and Odell FD assisted with coverage.
