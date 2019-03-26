Albemarle police searching for bank robbery suspect who fled on foot

ALBEMARLE, NC (WBTV) - The Albemarle Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who robbed a local State Employees Credit Union early Monday evening.
The robbery took place at around 5:30 p.m. when a white male wearing a camouflage hoodie, jeans and a dark-colored John Deere hat entered the store located on the NC 24/27 Bypass and demanded money.
The suspect informed the teller that he had a gun but did not display one at any point during the robbery. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect proceeded to flee the scene on foot.
Anyone who has any information about this robbery or can help identify the male in the photo is asked to please call 704-984-9500.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.